Gunmen kill two polytechnic staff in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday killed two staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara State.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau, gave the names of the victims as Usama Nazifi and Bashiru Mohammed.

According to him, the gunmen came to Nazifi’s house located in the low-cost area of the town and asked him to open the door to his flat.

The spokesman said: “When Nazifi shouted for help, his invaders were forced to retreat. But unknown to him they had only gone to hide somewhere in the neighbourhood.

“At this point, his next-door neighbour, Mohammed, came into Nazifi’s house to find out what was happening.

“The gunmen suddenly reappeared while Nazifi and Mohammed were still discussing the matter and opened fire and killed the two men before taking off.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, had dispatched personnel from the command to trail and bring the assailants to book.

“A discreet investigation is in progress with a view to unravelling the motives behind the killing,” Shehu added.

