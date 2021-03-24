Gunmen kill two polytechnic staff in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen kill two polytechnic staff in Zamfara
Gunmen on Wednesday killed two staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara State.
The Spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Gusau, gave the names of the victims as Usama Nazifi and Bashiru Mohammed.
According to him, the gunmen came to Nazifi’s house located in the low-cost area of the town and asked him to open the door to his flat.
The spokesman said: “When Nazifi shouted for help, his invaders were forced to retreat. But unknown to him they had only gone to hide somewhere in the neighbourhood.
“At this point, his next-door neighbour, Mohammed, came into Nazifi’s house to find out what was happening.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill five, abduct 18 in Zamfara mosque
“The gunmen suddenly reappeared while Nazifi and Mohammed were still discussing the matter and opened fire and killed the two men before taking off.”
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, had dispatched personnel from the command to trail and bring the assailants to book.
“A discreet investigation is in progress with a view to unravelling the motives behind the killing,” Shehu added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Latest Tech News
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...