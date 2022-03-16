News
Gunmen kill two prison wardens in Imo
Gunmen on Wednesday killed two prison wardens at the Imo State Correctional Centre in Okigwe.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service in the state, Goodluck Uboegbulem, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the gunmen threw dynamite on Hilux vans conveying prison officials, killing the two persons instantly.
He added that three others were seriously injured in the incident.
READ ALSO: Four killed as gunmen attack NDLEA rehab facility in Ebonyi
Uboegbulem said the command had commenced an investigation into the cause of the attack.
He said: “We were at the spot not long ago. The incident involved two prison officers. For now, two have been confirmed dead and three others sustained injuries.”
The Spokesman of Imo State Police Command, Michael Abatham, also confirmed the incident.
He said the command would launch a full-scale investigation into the incident.
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
