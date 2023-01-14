Gunmen kill two vigilante members in Delta

Gunmen on Friday killed two members of a vigilante group in Sapele, Sapele local government area of Delta State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday that the gunmen waylaid the vigilante members near a motor park in the area and shot at them before taking away their Hilux van.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, however, described it as an armed robbery attack.

He said police operatives are on the attackers’ trail.

