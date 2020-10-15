Gunmen kill varsity security guard in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen have killed a security guard with the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mr. Matthew Malik.

Malik, 62, was found dead in his farm on Thursday in Oye-Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state.

The son of the deceased, John Malik, told journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, that his father was killed over a land dispute.

He said: “My dad was a security man in FUOYE and on that day, he was scheduled to go to work in the afternoon but decided to first visit his farm in the morning.

“It was his colleagues at the university who called us that he was not at his duty post. We immediately raised a search party only to found him dead in the farm.

He urged the security agents to carry out a thorough investigation on the killing of his father, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the killing.

He said the command had commenced investigation to unravel the killers.

“Yes I can confirm that the man was attacked in his farm and we have started investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Abutu said.

