Gunmen kill vigilante leader in Delta

Gunmen on Friday killed the leader of a vigilante group in Jeddo community, Okpe local government area of Delta State, Jude Akiru.

Residents of the community told journalists that the incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

Akiru, who received a distress call from an unknown caller that some criminal elements were operating in the oil field junction area, drove to the area immediately in a bid to address the situation.

“On reaching there, the gunmen instructed Akiru to off his torchlight which he allegedly refused to do. This prompted them to shoot him several times.

READ ALSO: Gunmen raze police station, patrol vehicles in Delta

“The incident drew the attention of security personnel who raced to the scene to restore calm,” a resident said.

The acting spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

He, however, refused to speak further on the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions