Gunmen kill village head, five others in Plateau community

Unidentified gunmen on Monday night killed the acting Village Head of Wereng community in Riyom local government area of Plateau State, Mr. Chungyang Mwadkon.

The assailants, who reportedly invaded the community at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday, also killed five other persons and injured several others.

Residents of the community told journalists on Tuesday that the hoodlums were initially mistaken for members of the neighborhood watch.

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the incident.

He added that the command had deployed armed personnel to the community.

Ogaba said: “It is true that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen invaded Wereng community, killed six persons and wounded several others.

“We have deployed our personnel to the area to avert any further incident.

“The area is now calm and we urge residents of the community to be law-abiding.”

Ogaba, who said that nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack, however, promised that the command would bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

