Gunmen kill village head in Kwara

Gunmen on Sunday evening killed the head of the Bororo village in Oro Ago, Ifepodun local government area of Kwara State, Alhaji Sheidu Madawaki.

A family source told journalists that Madawaki was killed in his residence at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He said: “The hoodlums were three in number. One of them was stationed outside the resident shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the residents while the other two went straight into the house and shot him ( village head) in his bedroom.

“They came with AK-47 rifles and caused panic in the community.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

