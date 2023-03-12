Metro
Gunmen kill ward councillor in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Saturday killed a ward councillor, Ogbonnaya Ugwu, in Ebonyi State.
An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that Ugwu who represented Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was killed at a revelling spot in the area.
The spokesman for the state police command, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident.
He said police operatives are on the criminals’ trail.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had also condemned the murder in a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman in the state, Charles Otu.
The statement read: “We in APGA Ebonyi Campaign Council strongly condemn the murder. This is another senseless killing of a vibrant Ebonyi youth.
“While we sincerely sympathise with the family of the deceased, our campaign council charges the government to unravel the killers.
“We are aware that there had been several shootings by unidentified gunmen, especially at night in Okposi and in many other communities in the state.
“No stone should be left unturned to apprehend and bring to book, this murderous gang that has been terrorising Okposi, Ohaozara and the entire state.”
