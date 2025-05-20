Gunmen kill woman, abduct husband in Edo

Gunmen on Monday night killed a woman and abducted her husband in the Ubuneke-Ivbiaro community, Owan East Local Government of Edo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday the incident said the assailants invaded the residence of Mr. Arimazoya Abona and shot his wife in the neck before taking him away into the bush.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m ashamed to be a Nigerian,’ woman cries out after policemen brutalized husband in Edo (Video)

The abductors were said to have reached out to the victim’s family and demanded a N100 million ransom for his release.

The spokesman for the state police command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident.

He said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now