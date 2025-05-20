Connect with us

Metro

Gunmen kill woman, abduct husband in Edo

Published

55 minutes ago

on

Gunmen on Monday night killed a woman and abducted her husband in the Ubuneke-Ivbiaro community, Owan East Local Government of Edo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday the incident said the assailants invaded the residence of Mr. Arimazoya Abona and shot his wife in the neck before taking him away into the bush.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m ashamed to be a Nigerian,’ woman cries out after policemen brutalized husband in Edo (Video)

The abductors were said to have reached out to the victim’s family and demanded a N100 million ransom for his release.

The spokesman for the state police command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident.

He said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × one =


 

Investigations

Investigations6 hours ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...