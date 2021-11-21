Gunmen kill Zamfara APC chieftain

Gunmen on Sunday killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the 2019 election in Zamfara, Alhaji Sagir Hamida.

The deceased’s elder brother, Kabiru Hamida, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the politician was killed near Abuja while he was returning from a programme in the nation’s capital.

He said the family members are still gathering details on the incident, adding that full information on the matter would be released by Monday.

Hamida, who was a former director in the federal civil service, vied for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the state in 2011 but lost at the party’s primaries.

He later defected to the APC and vied for the governorship position in 2019 but was allegedly short-changed by a faction led by former governor Abdulaziz Yari in the state.

He later joined seven other aspirants to form the G-8 which fought the Yari group up to the Supreme Court.

Hamida was one of the chieftains of APC in the state until his death.

The Director-General on Media to the state governor, Malam Yusuf Idris, who confirmed the incident, said his principal received the news of the politician’s death with shock.

He said: “I can tell you, my principal is still in shock since the news was broken to him that one of the illustrious sons of the state was killed. We shall furnish you on this tomorrow when we get more details because right now, the governor is in Abuja attending a crucial meeting.”

