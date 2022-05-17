Gunmen list nine Anambra LGAs for attacks

An anonymous group of gunmen have alerted nine local government areas in Anambra State on imminent attacks in coming days.

The affected local government areas are Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

In a letter to the LGAs, the group warned security operatives to get ready for action if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The letters were seen by journalists on Tuesday.

“These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING,” the group wrote in the letters.

