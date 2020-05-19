Latest Metro

Gunmen murder spokesman of Ijaw group in Delta State

May 19, 2020
Gunmen abduct lawyer in Osun
By Ripples Nigeria

A spokesman of an Ijaw group, identified as Famous Belief Wonikiri-Ebi, is said to have been murdered by unknown gunmen in Delta State.

Wonikiri-Ebi, it was learnt, was the national spokesman for the Ijaw Interest Advocate, Izanzan Camp.

He was reportedly killed along Udu Road, in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State on Monday.

The group national coordinator, Yerinmene Salaco, is said to have confirmed the incident.

Also, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who also confirmed the incident, said the deceased was shot after he resisted his attackers.

He added that the attackers took his vehicle away after shooting him dead.

