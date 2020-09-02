Gunmen raid late MKO Abiola’s home in Lagos

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday invaded the Ikeja, Lagos, home of the late billionaire businessman, Chief Moshood Abiola, and stole property worth millions of naira.

A resident of the area, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the hoodlums stormed the building at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

He said: “The operation occurred around 4:00 a.m. when the security guards were asleep. They dug the ground of the back gate and gained entry. They carted away property and escaped.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the development to journalists.

Odumosu, who had visited the Abiola family, said some people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Three people were involved in the operation and from what I gathered when I visited the house today, only one of the suspects was armed.

“The suspects gained entry through the canal because the building backed the canal and I was told that some pieces of jewellery and money were stolen. I have beefed up security in the area.”

