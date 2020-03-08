Gunmen raid SDP chieftain’s home in Ondo

Unknown gunmen on Friday ransacked the home of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) chairmanship candidate in Akure South local government area of Ondo State, Gbenga Fasua.

He told journalists in Akure on Sunday that the attackers destroyed some of his property including campaign vehicles, doors, windows and a television set in his house.

The Ondo State local council election takes place on April 18.

Fasua said the incident occurred at 11:45 p.m., on Friday after he featured in a political programme titled: “Oselu” on Ondo State Radio Corporation (OSRC).

According to him, the five-man gang scaled the fence into his house located behind Golden Filling Station in Irese, Akure, shot sporadically and asked his wife for his whereabouts.

The SDP candidate told journalists the gunmen seized his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, mobile phones, car keys and ransacked the compound.

He said the gunmen left at 1:12 a.m. with one of his vehicles which was later abandoned at Ijare, a nearby community.

He said: “When they saw my wife, they asked after me and she said I was not at home. The gunmen told her they saw me from outside before gaining entrance, but at that time I was already hiding somewhere in the house.

“After about 35 minutes of a serious search for me, they requested for all ATM cards and destroyed many of my properties.

“They left with the salon Benz car at 1:12 a.m. which was abandoned at Ijare, a nearby community.

“I came out from where I was hiding at 1.35 a.m., went to Ijapo Police Station and reported the matter.

“The patrol team came to my home at about 2:00 a.m., saw the broken burglary doors and expended bullet pellets.

“When l heard that the vehicle was abandoned at Ijare, l went back to Ijapo Police Station and reported the development to the DPO.

“The DPO called the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, who directed him to provide two officers and special patrol around my house.”

