Gunmen raze country home of Imo Assembly candidate, Ozoemena

Gunmen have reportedly razed the country home of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidate in Imo State, Ifeanyi Ozoemena.

Ozoemena, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said his house and his father’s located in Okigwe Local Government were affected.

The candidate said the houses were burnt down around 2pm, leading to destruction of properties.

“My house and that of my father at Umuokparaoha village in Umulolo community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State were razed on Tuesday”, Ozoemena said.

Read also:Gunmen abduct monarch’s wives, son in Taraba

“They struck around 2pm, set the houses on fire and supervised the burning. The two houses and the properties got destroyed in the attack. They operated unchallenged. I am distraught. This is unfortunate.

“I call on the commissioner of police to intervene. I am grateful that no life was lost. My aged parents were not around when they struck”, he added.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, who also confirmed the incident, said he was awaiting more details.

Okigwe Local Government had been notorious for such attacks since last year.

The unwholesome development had also forced people to leave the local government in the interest of safety.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now