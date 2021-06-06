Gunmen raze police station, patrol vehicles in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen raze police station, patrol vehicles in Delta
There was unrest at Ashaka in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State on Sunday, as over 20 gunmen attacked a police station in the police division in the community with explosives believed to be improvised explosive devices (IED).
Although no life was reported lost in the attack, Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gunmen, who were repelled by the police operatives, however, succeeded in razing down the station, and setting the operational vehicles of the division ablaze.
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state command, DSP Bright Edafe said the attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at about 1 am.
He said, “Some enemies of the community and that of the police, all armed men numbering about twenty, stormed Ashaka Police Station.
READ ALSO: Suspected gunmen raze residences of Imo Commissioner, Council Chairman
“They threw IEDs at the station, shot sporadically, and set the police station that was built by the community/DESOPADEC ablaze, and also burnt down patrol vehicle also bought for the police division by good people of the community just to ensure that police presence is not felt.
“It is pertinent to state that no life was lost and no arm was taken away. However, the police will not relent in ensuring that law and order are maintained in any community.”
Edafe noted that unprovoked attacks on the police will not deter the Force from providing the needed security in any community in the state, stressing that the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act will not go unpunished, as serious efforts were on to arrest them and bring them to book.
By Victor Uzoho
