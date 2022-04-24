News
Gunmen release abducted wedding guests in Anambra
The five wedding guests abducted by gunmen last Monday in Anambra State have regained their freedom.
The victims were abducted at a gunpoint along the Akpo-Nkpologwu Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra while returning from a wedding in the area.
The spokesman for the state police command confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Awka.
He said the victims would be reunited with their families soon.
