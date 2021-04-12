Gunmen reportedly abduct 15 traders in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted at least 15 traders in Katsina States.

An eyewitness said 18 traders were traveling in a commercial bus along the Tsaskiya-Ummadau road in Safana local government area of the state on Sunday when the gunmen waylaid the vehicle and whisked the victims to an unknown destination.

He, however, said 15 passengers were taken away by the hoodlums while three were left behind.

He said: “15 out of 18 passengers in the vehicle were taken away by the heavily armed bandits who were about 20.

“The passengers were returning from Jibia market and most of them are traders.”

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, said only five traders were taken away by the hoodlums.

“Nine of the victims were abducted out of which four were rescued and five others whisked away,” he stated.

