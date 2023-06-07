Gunmen reportedly abduct 7-year-old girl in Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnapers reportedly abducted a seven-year-old girl in Yangoji village, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

A resident of the village, Mr. Suleiman Musa, told journalists the hoodlums invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday and fired several gunshots before breaking into some houses where they abducted the child.

He added that quick intervention of a police team attached to the Kwali divisional police headquarters forced the gunmen to scramble out of the village.

However, the FCT police command has not confirmed the incident.

