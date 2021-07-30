Gunmen reportedly abduct Benue commissioner’s wife

Mrs. Ann Unenge, the wife of Benue State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Bernard Unenge, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen in the state.

An eyewitness told journalists on Friday the hoodlums waylaid the woman while returning from her parents’ home at Daudu community on Thursday evening.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kidnap mother of Bayelsa SSG

The spokesperson of the state police command, Catherine Anene, however, told journalists that the victim’s family reported a case of a missing person and not abduction to the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions