Gunmen reportedly abduct cleric in Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the Leader-General of All Christian Practical Praying Band, Elder Dan Nwokolo, in Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists in Ufuma, Orumba North local government area of the state that the criminals stormed the cleric’s house in the early hours of Thursday and shot sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

Anambra and other states in South-East have been the criminals’ under siege since February last year with several individuals either killed or maimed by gunmen.

