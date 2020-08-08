Gunmen reportedly abduct Delta local council chief

Gunmen on Saturday night abducted the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu.

Family sources told journalists the gunmen, who waylaid the victim’s vehicle, were headed towards Ovwian area in Udu local government area of the state.

Police and members of the Udu Central Vigilante are on the trail of the gunmen.

