Gunmen reportedly abduct petroleum regulatory commission staff in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a management staff of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Stanley Okwekwe, at Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Tuesday in Eket that the victim was abducted by a four-man gang near his at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

He added that the victim’s wife reported the incident to the NUPRC management on Monday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Akwa Ibom

“The family had accepted to pay the sum of N10 million as ransom,” he added.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Odiko MacDon, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

He said: “We will find out, but for now, I don’t have any information with me.”

