Latest Metro

Gunmen reportedly abduct seven people in Kaduna community

September 18, 2020
APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted seven persons in Barkallahu, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State on Friday.

Five of the abducted persons were members of the same family.

A resident of the told journalists on Friday evening that the hoodlums invaded the community at about 1:30 a.m. and shot indiscriminately as they went from house-to-house to pick their victims.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill three in Kaduna community

He added that the bandits went away with his wife and four children.

Two of the children, according to him, are students of the Federal University, Malunfashi in Katsina State.

However, the state police command is yet to confirm the incident.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */