Gunmen reportedly attack Bayelsa hospital

Gunmen reportedly invaded the Diete Koki Memorial Hospital in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday.

Sources at the hospital told journalists the hoodlums carted away cash and other valuables belonging to patients and doctors from the facility.

The attack was the second in the hospital in recent months.

But the spokesman for the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the attack has not been reported to the police.

