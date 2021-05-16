Gunmen reportedly attack Delta police station, three officers feared dead | Ripples Nigeria

The recurring attacks on police formations continued on Sunday as suspected gunmen reportedly killed three policemen during an attack on Nsukwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Aniocha South LGA.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the attack, which occurred around 1.00am, led to collapse of parts of the roof of the police station.

Consequently, residents of the community fled after the gunmen launched the attack from a thick forest behind the ill- fortified station.

Although identities of the slain policemen have not been declared, sources in the community claimed they include an Inspector, sergeant and a Corporal.

The fate of a lone detainee at the station remains unknown as at press time.

Eyewitnesses account revealed that there were sporadic shootings which lasted for an hour as the community was deserted.

However, the Delta State Police Command is yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack.

By Mayowa Oladeji.

