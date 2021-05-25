 Gunmen reportedly attack Imo community, force residents to stay indoors(Video) | Ripples Nigeria
Gunmen reportedly attack Imo community, force residents to stay indoors(Video)

Published

25 mins ago

on

Gunmen reportedly attacked the Orji community near the Imo State University and caused pandemonium in the area on Tuesday

Residents told journalists the gunmen stormed the area in large numbers and started shooting sporadically.

According to them, gunshots were heard at Orji, Ama Wire, Okigwe Road, and IMSU Junction.

However, it was unclear if police operatives engaged the heavily-armed gunmen were in a gun duel.

In one of the videos on social media, the gunmen were seen walking on a road near the IMSU.

READ ALSO: Five killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo

A student of the university confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria.

He said many students locked themselves in their hostels while business activities around the area were grounded to a halt during the period.

He said the gunshots which started at 1:00 p.m. stopped at about 4:00 p.m.

Watch the video below:

