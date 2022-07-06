Gunmen reportedly attack NYSC lodge, cart away laptops, others in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen on Wednesday reportedly attacked the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) corps members’ lodge in Akwa Ibom State and carted away valuables.

The corps members told journalists that the hoodlums stormed the lodge located along Udo Ekong Ekwere Street in Uyo Local Government Area of the state on tricycles at about 1:00 a.m. and sexually assaulted the female occupants.

The valuables carted away by the gunmen include laptops, cell phones and cash.

The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, however, said the matter has not been reported at the command.

