Gunmen reportedly hijack school bus, abduct one in Akure | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen reportedly hijack school bus, abduct one in Akure
Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Thursday reportedly hijacked a private school bus at Oba Ile Estate in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and abducted a staff member of the school.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident happened around 6:45 am while the driver and the abducted staff of the school were moving round to pick the pupils.
Meanwhile, the identity of the abducted staff had not been revealed as of the time of filing this report.
However, a source in the school explained that the bandits numbering about eight on motorcycles, attacked the bus, forcing the driver to stop.
Read also: Gunmen kill Immigration official in Imo
According to the source, the abductors dragged the driver out, hijacked the bus, and drove it to an unknown destination with the staff.
The source said, “The driver and the attendant were about to pick the first set of pupils when the incident happened. The gunmen rounded up the vehicle with dangerous weapons. The driver was dragged down from the bus while one of them took over the driver’s seat and drove off with the attendant on the bus.
“The whereabouts of the attendant is still unknown but we have reported the incident at the Oba Ile Police station. This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of situation here. It is quite unfortunate.”
Neither the police, nor the school has officially reacted to the development.
More details later…
By Victor Uzoho…
