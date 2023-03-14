News
Gunmen reportedly kidnap Accord Party Assembly candidate in Rivers
The Accord Party’s House of Assembly candidate for Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Constituency II, Rivers State, Chukwudi Ogbonna, has been reportedly kidnapped.
Ifeakachukwu Nwakiri, who identified himself as the brother of the victim, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday.
Nwakiri said Ogbonna was kidnapped by unidentified criminals around Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
He claimed Ogbonna was in a vehicle with a friend on his way back home when the incident occurred, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider suspending the State House of Assembly election for Onelga Constituency II.
“He was double crossed and taken to an unknown destination. Up until now we have not heard from him. So we don’t know where he has been taken to”, Nwakiri said.
“Our plea and our call is to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Commissioner of Police Director of DSS, NSCDC for all of them to swing into action to make sure they rescue Engineer Chukwudi Ogbonna.” he added.
As of the time of filing this report, no official release had been made on the issue by the Rivers State Police Command.
