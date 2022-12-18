Gunmen reportedly kill Ebonyi Assembly official

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed a member of the Ebonyi State Assembly Commission, Leonard Chibuzor Alegu.

Security sources told journalists on Sunday that Alegu was shot dead at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Umunya community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Ebonyi community, shoot one, set vehicle ablaze

The deceased, according to the sources, was travelling from Abakaliki to Onitsha for a child dedication when the hoodlums struck.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now