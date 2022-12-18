News
Gunmen reportedly kill Ebonyi Assembly official
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed a member of the Ebonyi State Assembly Commission, Leonard Chibuzor Alegu.
Security sources told journalists on Sunday that Alegu was shot dead at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Umunya community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The deceased, according to the sources, was travelling from Abakaliki to Onitsha for a child dedication when the hoodlums struck.
