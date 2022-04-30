News
Gunmen reportedly kill five at Anambra beer parlour
Five people have been reportedly killed by gunmen at a beer parlour in Anambra State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen invaded the Uto Ndu Beer Parlour in Obiofia Village, Nnewi South local government area of the state, at about 8:00 p.m., on Friday and immediately opened fire on the customers.
The owner of the drinking joint was among the victims of the attack.
Videos of the scene posted on social media on Saturday show four men and one woman, suspected to be the owner of the joint, lying dead in the pool of their own blood.
Read also : Gunmen release abducted wedding guests in Anambra
The attack came just one month after gunmen attacked the Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters in Ukpor, set some buildings ablaze and killed a security man guarding the premises.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the latest attack.
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
