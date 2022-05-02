Gunmen reportedly kill four people in Anambra

Gunmen reportedly killed four people in separate attacks in Anambra State on Monday morning.

Two brothers – Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi, were killed in Umuhu village, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

A family source, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said Godwin was a former youth leader in the town.

Two other persons were killed near the St. Mary’s Church in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA.

The attacks came just four days after five people were killed in a similar attack at a beer parlour in the state.

