Gunmen reportedly kill monarch, 6 others in Imo communities

Gunmen on Monday reportedly shot dead the traditional ruler of the Obudi Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ignitus Asor.

Residents of the community told journalists the gunmen stormed the palace where a dispute between locals was being settled and opened fire on the monarch.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attack army checkpoint in Soludo’s hometown, kill 2 soldiers

Two palace chiefs and two other members of the community were also shot dead while the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Stephen Ajoku, sustained gunshot wounds.

The hoodlums later stormed a neighbouring Mgbala community where they killed a pregnant woman and a local security officer.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now