Gunmen reportedly kill Nasarawa monarch

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed the traditional ruler of Odu community in the Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Amos Ewa Obere.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday that the gunmen stormed the community at about 10:00 p.m. on Friday and headed straight to the deceased’s residence.

According to them, the gunmen came in their large numbers with sophisticated weapons and shot indiscriminately into the air to force the entire inhabitants of the area to scamper for safety.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the monarch was shot in the stomach.

He said: “When the hoodlums stormed the community, they went straight to the palace and dragged the traditional ruler out and told him that your days on earth are finished. Then they fired bullets at him. Before people could rush down to know what was happening, they had run away.”

“He was immediately rushed to Mararaba Udege General Hospital for medical attention. But he couldn’t survive it as he died in the process.”

