Gunmen reportedly kill Pawpaw’s brother in Imo

Gunmen on Friday reportedly killed a policeman during attacks in Imo State.

The victim, Prince Iheme, elder brother of Nollywood star, Osita Iheme aka Pawpaw, was reportedly shot dead by the gunmen who were enforcing the sit-at-home order in the state.

They also injured the state’s Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Martin Eke.

The gunmen, who rode in three vehicles attacked residents and passersby, including policemen in Orji community.

