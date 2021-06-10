Gunmen reportedly kill police inspector in Anambra attack | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Thursday reportedly killed a police inspector during an attack on Ojoto Police Station in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that operatives at the police station fought back and prevented the 15-man gang from setting the station ablaze.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, declined to speak on the matter until he visits the scene of the incident.

