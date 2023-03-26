Gunmen reportedly kill six in Rivers community

Gunmen reportedly killed at least six persons in the Odiokwu community, Ahaoda West local government area of Rivers State on Sunday morning.

Residents told journalists that the hoodlums stormed the community when many of them were preparing for church services and started shooting sporadically.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kidnap Accord Party Assembly candidate in Rivers

They said several members of the community had been killed by criminal gangs this month and urged the federal and state governments to address the problem.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.

