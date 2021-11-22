Gunmen reportedly kill soldier in Imo attack

Gunmen on Monday reportedly killed a soldier during an attack on military personnel in Awo Mmamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the security agents later regrouped, stormed the town, and set fire on properties including houses, cars, and shops in the area.

The incident forced residents to fled the community after the soldiers stationed themselves at strategic locations in the area.

The police and military authorities in the state are yet to react to the incident.

