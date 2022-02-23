Gunmen reportedly kill three, destroy polling units in Enugu local council election

Three people were reportedly killed by gunmen during Wednesday’s local council election in Enugu State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums stormed two polling units at Obeagu ward III in Enugu South in motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

Two of the victims were hit by spray bullets.

READ ALSO: PDP wins Enugu local council election

They later proceeded to another polling unit at Akpugo, Nkanu East local government area while voting was ongoing and disrupted the exercise.

The hoodlums also destroyed the polling units while some people escaped with matchet cuts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now