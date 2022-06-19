Gunmen reportedly kill three in Kaduna Catholic Church

Gunmen reportedly attacked the St. Moses Catholic Church, Robuh, Ungwan Aku in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed three worshippers on Sunday.

A Kaduna-based journalist, Gambo Mohammed, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said scores were injured while an unspecified number of people were abducted by the hoodlums.

The gunmen, according to him, attacked the church while worshippers were winding down the first mass on Sunday morning.

The incident came exactly two weeks after gunmen killed 40 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

He said: “The heavily armed gunmen said to be more than 50, stormed the church while worshippers were rounding up the first mass and shot repeatedly at the worshippers.

“Three worshippers were killed in the attack while many others were injured. Some of the worshippers were also kidnapped by the gunmen.”

He added that the injured worshippers had been taken to the St. Gerard Catholic Hospital in Kaduna town for treatment.

