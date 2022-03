Gunmen reportedly kill two at Anambra fuel station

Gunmen reportedly killed two people at the P&F Filling Station in Nnokwa, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists the victims were the manager of the filling station simply identified as Marvelous and his friend.

“Tears rolled down at Nnokwa this morning as both men were gunned down by unknown gunmen. The manager of the filling station always sold diesel every Monday sit-at-home,” he stated.

