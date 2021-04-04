Gunmen reportedly kill two policemen, one other in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday killed three people including two policemen along the Warri-Sapele road in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

An eyewitness told journalists the policemen were on escort duty when they were attacked by the hoodlums.

According to him, the gunmen trailed the victims to the spot they were shot.

He said: The gunmen trailed the vehicle the policemen were escorting and shot them at a close range.

“Two of the policemen died on the spot. One of the two men in the vehicle the policemen were escorting was also shot dead.”

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

