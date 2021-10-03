News
Gunmen set ablaze DSS, FRSC offices in Anambra fresh attack
Gunmen on Sunday set ablaze the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offices in Nnewi, Anambra State.
An eyewitness told journalists the gunmen stormed the town in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and operated for several hours.
He added two persons who tried to make a video recording of the event were killed by the hoodlums.
“A man, who attempted to do a video recording of the unknown gunmen was said to be shot dead at Eme Court junction area of Nnewi, while another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town,” the eyewitness added.
READ ALSO: DSS denies having a hand in Akunyili’s murder
The spokesman of the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack in a statement in Awka.
He, however, said it was a case of fire incident.
He said: “At about 2:00 p.m., on October 3, 2021, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi.
“The police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off. Further details shall be communicated.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...