Gunmen set ablaze DSS, FRSC offices in Anambra fresh attack

Gunmen on Sunday set ablaze the Department of State Services (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) offices in Nnewi, Anambra State.

An eyewitness told journalists the gunmen stormed the town in four Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and operated for several hours.

He added two persons who tried to make a video recording of the event were killed by the hoodlums.

“A man, who attempted to do a video recording of the unknown gunmen was said to be shot dead at Eme Court junction area of Nnewi, while another man was said to have been killed at Traffic junction area of the town,” the eyewitness added.

The spokesman of the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack in a statement in Awka.

He, however, said it was a case of fire incident.

He said: “At about 2:00 p.m., on October 3, 2021, the command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi.

“The police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off. Further details shall be communicated.”

