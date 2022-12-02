Politics
Gunmen set ablaze Imo INEC office in fresh attack
Gunmen on Thursday set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Orlu local government area of Imo State.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday night in Abuja.
The latest attack occurred just five days after criminals set fire to the commission’s building in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State and destroyed 340 ballot boxes and an unspecified number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).
Similar attacks had taken place at the INEC facilities in Ogun, Osun, and Anambra States in recent times.
Okoye, who condemned the attack, said further damage to the facility was averted by security agencies.
He said: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that our office in Orlu Local Government Area was attacked. The incident occurred yesterday Thursday 1st December 2022.
“The damage would have been more extensive but for the quick response of the Nigeria Police which has deployed its personnel to the site.
“This is one attack too many. The Commission once again expresses its concern over the spate of attacks on its facilities and the negative consequences on our preparations for the 2023 general elections.
