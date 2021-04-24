 Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire (Video) | Ripples Nigeria
Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gunmen set Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire (Video)

Unknown gunmen on Saturday set fire to the country home of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

In a video which emerged online, the palatial building is seen burning, while people around the vicinity were running around to quell it, even as others were heard urging for anyone to call the fire service department.

A Coaster bus on the premiers was also seen burning.

Another video which emerged showed some men dressed in black entering the premises, as gunshots later rang out.

Read also: Gov Uzodinma threatens to dethrone Imo monarchs over insecurity

Ripples Nigeria has not been able to authenticate the video, as neither the state government, the police or fire service has reacted to the incident.

Recall that Governor Uzodinma only yesterday paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Uzodinma blamed disgruntled and opposition politicians for the recent series of violence in his home state.

More to come….

