Gunmen set INEC office ablaze, destroy 340 ballot boxes, others in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Sunday morning set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said the incident occurred at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Although no casualty was recorded in the incident, the office main building and several items including 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 generators, large water storage tanks, and an unspecified quantity of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) were destroyed in the attack.

The latest incident occurred a few weeks after gunmen set fire to the commission’s offices in Ogun and Osun States.

The renewed attack on the INEC offices and other public facilities has heightened fears about the conduct of the 2023 elections, just three months before Nigerians cast their first ballot in the polls.

