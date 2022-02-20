Gunmen shoot first-class graduate in Anambra

A first-class graduate identified as Mathew Sule was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anambra State On Saturday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased was killed in company of some passengers on his journey to Ekwulobia, a settlement in the state.

The incident was made public by PR Nigera, an organization the deceased once interned with.

In a statement by a fellow ex-intern at PR Nigeria, Silas Manager, he confirmed that the deceased was an active member of PR Nigeria some years back.

READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Kaduna community, kill village head, wife, burn houses, churches

“Mathew was among the first set of students to intern with PRNigeria Centre in Kano in 2019. He lost his father in June, a few months to his final examination, and graduated as the overall best student of our Department in August 2021 and was due to enrol for mandatory NYSC programme next week”.

The deceased’s course mate identified as Ibrahim Gambo also spoke on the development, saying, “after waylaying them, the gunmen opened fire on them killing all of them except the driver who escaped. So, when we couldn’t reach him and hear of the incident, we sent Sule’s picture to the mortuary to confirm if he was among those killed and we got feedback that he was identified among those killed”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now