Gunmen shoot police officer in Edo

Unidentified gunmen on Friday shot a senior police officer in Edo State.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Benin, said the officer is an area commander in the state.

Nwabuzor, who did not give the name of the officer, said the gunmen shot the officer while he was responding to a distress call in Benin.

He, however, disclosed that the wounded officer was receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in the state capital.

