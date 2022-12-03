Gunmen shoot three in Ogun communities

Gunmen on Friday morning shot three people in some communities in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Commander of the state’s So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday by the corps spokesman, Moruf Ayinde, said the victims were shot at Abule-Oko, Agbado, Olaogun, and Ijoko communities in Ifo LGA.

He added that the victims are receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill another community leader in Ogun

The commander revealed that three suspects – Kehinde Smith, Tunde Alabi, and Abiodun Odewale had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The suspects, according to him, had been transferred to the Agbado divisional police headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now